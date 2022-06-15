Covington Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock opened at $170.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.35. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.09 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.