Covington Capital Management Has $987,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Covington Capital Management reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.97. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

