Covington Capital Management Decreases Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FFWM shares. B. Riley cut their target price on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FFWM opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 34.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

