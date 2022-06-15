Covington Capital Management Purchases 193 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,297,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 63,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $218.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $216.49 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

