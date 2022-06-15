Covington Capital Management Sells 1,140 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Covington Capital Management lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Fortive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,110,000 after purchasing an additional 69,658 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fortive by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,744,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.