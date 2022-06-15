Covington Capital Management Cuts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $23,028,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 543,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 92,768 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,073,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $30.52.

