Covington Capital Management Has $538,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

