Covington Capital Management Has $494,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MetLife by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,835 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 92,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

