Covington Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.57. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

