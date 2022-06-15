Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE opened at $168.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.74. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $278.78.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.362 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.90.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

