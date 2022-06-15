Covington Capital Management Sells 40,450 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 40,450 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.01.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

