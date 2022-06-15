Covington Capital Management Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $236.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.45 and a 200-day moving average of $258.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.