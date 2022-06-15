Covington Capital Management Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,784 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 899,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,829,000 after acquiring an additional 527,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,752.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after acquiring an additional 390,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

