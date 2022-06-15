Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Novartis by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 43,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Novartis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Novartis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Novartis stock opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

