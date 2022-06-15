Covington Capital Management Acquires 577 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.84. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $45.69 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

