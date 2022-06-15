Covington Capital Management Has $758,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

