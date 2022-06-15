Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $12.86 Million Position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Exagen worth $12,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Exagen by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Exagen Inc. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $96.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Exagen had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Exagen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

