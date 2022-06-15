Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,698,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,938 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1,858.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 193,135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 335,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

