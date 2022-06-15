Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Industrial by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,127,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Global Industrial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,223,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,945,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Industrial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIC opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.66. Global Industrial has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $45.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 56.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

