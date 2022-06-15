Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 151,398 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,398 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PetIQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in PetIQ by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 123,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 41,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.09 million, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. PetIQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 3,600 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,403.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman purchased 5,800 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $79,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $149,934 over the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

