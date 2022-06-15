i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 544,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,163 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 315,358 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $718.27 million, a PE ratio of -34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

