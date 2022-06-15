Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $8.09 Million Position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,531 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of KRT opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $91.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eve Yen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

