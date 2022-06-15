BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BrainsWay worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

BrainsWay stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.09. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

BrainsWay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

