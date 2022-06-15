Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFBC opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

