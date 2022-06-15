EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,782,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 563,320 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 509.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EZPW opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.54 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.