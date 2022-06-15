118,907 Shares in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 118,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $28,203,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $4,456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $4,247,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,814,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $200.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 29.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

