InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,963 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 432.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $182,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of InMode by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,835 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after acquiring an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after acquiring an additional 485,670 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.12. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

