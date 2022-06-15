Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of TransAct Technologies worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 45.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

TACT stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. Research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

