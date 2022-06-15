Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 440,139 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 154.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 724,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,139 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,444,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 127,347 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $449,400. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $183.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

