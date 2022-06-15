Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,773,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,762 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 57.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.

Silverback Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

