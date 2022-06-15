Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,460 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $898,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 452.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $4,978,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of OPRX opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $458.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.81 and a beta of 0.92. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OPRX shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.