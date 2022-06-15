Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 49,492 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clarus were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Clarus by 5.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Clarus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

CLAR stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $693.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,850. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

