Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 70,430 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,430 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Intellicheck worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 196.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDN shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

