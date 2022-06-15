FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $83.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.56.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

