BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,718 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BHP stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.
BHP Group Profile (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
