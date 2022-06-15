Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Financial Comparison

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Satellogic and CommScope’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $4.25 million 82.24 -$117.74 million N/A N/A CommScope $8.59 billion 0.17 -$462.60 million ($2.75) -2.51

Satellogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Satellogic and CommScope, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 CommScope 2 5 3 0 2.10

Satellogic presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.25%. CommScope has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.72%. Given Satellogic’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Satellogic is more favorable than CommScope.

Profitability

This table compares Satellogic and CommScope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic N/A N/A -58.61% CommScope -5.78% -235.45% 2.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CommScope shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Satellogic has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommScope has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CommScope beats Satellogic on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Satellogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market. The OWN segment provides base station antennas, radio frequency filters, tower connectivity, microwave antennas, metro cell products, cabinets, steel towers, accessories, Spectrum Access System, and Comsearch products to the macro and metro cell markets. The VCN segment offers Wi-Fi and switching, distributed antenna systems, licensed and unlicensed small cells, enterprise fiber, and copper infrastructures for campuses, venues, data centers, and buildings. The Home segment provides devices and related software, and management solutions that offer residential connectivity and services to subscribers, such as digital subscriber lines, cable modems, and telephony and data gateways; and set top boxes and software that support cable, satellite, and Internet protocol television content delivery, which include digital video recorders, high definition set top boxes, and hybrid set top devices. It offers its products and services through specialized resellers and distributors, satellite video distributors, and system integrators, as well as directly to customers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CommScope Holding Company, Inc. in January 2011. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

