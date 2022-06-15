Contrasting Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Nikola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.50 -$7.32 million ($0.36) -4.36 Nikola $90,000.00 25,127.90 -$690.44 million ($1.80) -2.98

Vicinity Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nikola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vicinity Motor and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Nikola 0 6 1 0 2.14

Nikola has a consensus target price of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 112.82%. Given Nikola’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -50.44% -36.45% -24.50% Nikola N/A -100.85% -74.82%

Summary

Nikola beats Vicinity Motor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Nikola Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector. The Energy business unit develops and constructs a network of hydrogen fueling stations; and offers BEV charging solutions for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. The company also assembles, integrates, and commissions its vehicles in collaboration with its business partners and suppliers. Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

