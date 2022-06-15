Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,407 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.86% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $65,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

