Richard Frary Purchases 10,000 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Frary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LXP. Bank of America began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

