Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 7,329 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $130,895.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 887,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 100 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 216 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,300 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $23,751.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 10,406 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. The company has a market cap of $347.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $67.38.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

CTO has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 131,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

