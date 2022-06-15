Brokerages Set RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target at GBX 4,183.33

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,183.33 ($50.77).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,840 ($46.61) to GBX 3,100 ($37.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.55) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.05) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

RHIM opened at GBX 2,426 ($29.45) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,411.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,850.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. RHI Magnesita has a twelve month low of GBX 2,182 ($26.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,406 ($53.48). The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

