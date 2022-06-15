bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPOSY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.66) to €5.80 ($6.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.98) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.38) to €8.50 ($8.85) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BPOSY stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. bpost NV/SA has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. bpost NV/SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

