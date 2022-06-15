Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,277 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.28% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $64,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $555.25.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $407.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.47 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 295,047 shares in the company, valued at $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.