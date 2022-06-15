Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $64,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $591.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $582.58 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $653.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $759.35.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

