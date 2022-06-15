Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.
A number of research firms recently commented on CLDT. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.
Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37.
In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,236,000 after buying an additional 2,744,473 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 445,640 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,201,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 143.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 447,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 263,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,636,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
