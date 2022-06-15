Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLDT. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,236,000 after buying an additional 2,744,473 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 445,640 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,201,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 143.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 447,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 263,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,636,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

