Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Patrick P. Grace Sells 262 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chemed stock opened at $448.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.40.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.08 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 347.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

