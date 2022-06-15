Brian Choi Buys 10,000 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,018,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,832. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPBK. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 458,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 88,509 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 126,167.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 73,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OP Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $946,000.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

