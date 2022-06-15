Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 264 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,989,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 6.31% of US Ecology worth $63,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 103.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 60,301 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Ecology in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

