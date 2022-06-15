Benjamin Kornitzer Sells 5,396 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $112,776.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $226,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $105,653.68.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $106,678.92.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $88,872.12.

On Thursday, April 28th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $98,746.80.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $139,393.44.

Shares of AGL opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGL shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of agilon health by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,743 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of agilon health by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of agilon health by 90.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,720,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,391 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,927,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of agilon health by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 887,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

