ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. Analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4794 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

